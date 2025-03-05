Organised by Déjà Vu Promotions, in collaboration with Positive Carrickfergus the event on March 1 invited the local community to put their knowledge to the test, and see who would emerge victorious.

A total of 21 teams took part, including families, groups of friends, and teams representing local businesses.

This year’s top three teams were:

1st place: Stupid Sexy Flanders

2nd place: Slot’s Machine

3rd place: Quiz Khalifa

Rob Moore, a member of the winning team shared his thoughts on the event: “We had a fantastic evening at The Big Carrick Quiz! A huge amount of effort and organisation goes into an event like this, and we really appreciate the work of Déjà Vu Promotions and everyone involved in bringing such a fun night to the town.

"As for Stupid Sexy Flanders – our little family team of four has been attending local quizzes over the past year, including those at Ownies and The Big Movie Quiz at the Cricket Club, hosted by Déjà Vu. But The Big Carrick Quiz was a special one – it marked our first victory! We were also delighted to welcome Andy and Norman as last-minute additions to our team, making us a six. It was their first-ever table quiz, and judging by how much they enjoyed it, it certainly won’t be their last.

"The buzz in the Town Hall was superb, with plenty of smiles, laughter, and great fun, especially during the Carrick-themed rounds which were a brilliant trip down memory lane. Not every day do you see John Cena and Status Quo pop up as answers to Carrickfergus-related questions, but that just added to the fun!”

Lynn McKenzie of Positive Carrickfergus also praised the event, saying: “Once again, the partnership of Déjà Vu and Positive Carrickfergus brings the community together to celebrate all that is great about our town. It’s a pleasure to see and hear the crowds having an uproarious time as they compete to be town champs.”

The night featured a mix of general knowledge, pop culture, and local trivia, including special Carrickfergus-themed rounds that brought back fond memories for many participants.

Déjà Vu Promotions and Positive Carrickfergus are committed to running regular events throughout the year, bringing the community together with fun-filled activities and entertainment.

Upcoming events include the Big Carrick Treasure Hunt this September, and the Around The Town Festival this summer.

1 . Big Carrick Quiz The champions! Stupid Sexy Flanders take home the first-place title after a fierce competition. Photo: Déjà Vu Promotions

2 . Big Carrick Quiz A packed Carrickfergus Town Hall as the crowd enjoys another sold-out edition of The Big Carrick Quiz. Photo: Déjà Vu Promotions

3 . Big Carrick Quiz Proud 2nd place winners, Slot’s Machine, celebrating their impressive performance. Photo: Déjà Vu Promotions