The Freeman Memorial Flute Band’s annual parade on April 26 could see as many as 60 visiting bands arriving in the town from far and wide.

A large number of spectators is also expected to line the streets to enjoy the event.

There will be diversions and road closures in place during the parade.

A big turnout is expected for Freeman Memorial Flute Band's annual parade in Coleraine on Friday, April 26. Picture: Tony Hendron

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The main parade begins at 8.30pm and will take the following route:

Railway Place

Railway Road

Kingsgate Street

Long Commons

Newmarket Street

New Row

The Diamond

Bridge Street

Old Bridge

Slip Road

Killowen Street

Old Bridge

Milburn Road

Union Street

Railway Road

Ballycastle Road

Coleraine Showgrounds (some bands will finish at Hillmans Way to get buses).

Which bands are likely to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands could be taking part in the parade: