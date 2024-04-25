Big Coleraine parade could see 60 bands taking part
A large band parade is expected to bring thousands to the streets of Coleraine on Friday evening.
The Freeman Memorial Flute Band’s annual parade on April 26 could see as many as 60 visiting bands arriving in the town from far and wide.
A large number of spectators is also expected to line the streets to enjoy the event.
There will be diversions and road closures in place during the parade.
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
The main parade begins at 8.30pm and will take the following route:
- Railway Place
- Railway Road
- Kingsgate Street
- Long Commons
- Newmarket Street
- New Row
- The Diamond
- Bridge Street
- Old Bridge
- Slip Road
- Killowen Street
- Old Bridge
- Milburn Road
- Union Street
- Railway Road
- Ballycastle Road
- Coleraine Showgrounds (some bands will finish at Hillmans Way to get buses).
Which bands are likely to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands could be taking part in the parade:
- Ballyrashane Flute Band
- Ulster Protestant Boys
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band Coleraine,
- Portrush Sons of Ulster
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Vow Accordion
- Pride Of The Park Flute Band
- Silver Plains Flute Band
- Moneydig Flute Band
- Maghera Sons of William Flute Band
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Orange and Blue Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ahoghill Flute Band
- Burntollet Flute Band
- Purple Guards Flute Band
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Cookstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Montober Flute Band
- Rathcoole Flute Band
- Newbuildings Flute Band
- Eastbank Flute Band
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Movenis Flute Band
- Drumaheagles Flute Band
- Ballykeel Flute Band
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
- Ballyquinn Flute Band
- Star of the Roe Flute Band
- Ballynarg Flute Band
- Ballynahinch Flute Band
- Braniel Loyal Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Flute Band
- Kilclunney Volunteers Flute Band
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Articlave Flute Band
- Ballinter Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Freeman Auld Hands Flute Band
- Shankhill Star Flute Band
- UVF Regimental Flute Band
- Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band
- South Belfast Young Conquerers Flute Band
- Whitewell Tartan Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Blaugh Flute Band
- Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band
- Kells Sons of William Flute Band
- Pride of the Raven Flute Band
- Blackhill Accordion Band
- Rankin Memorial Flute Band
- Glenkeen Flute Band
- Pride of the Shore Flute Band
- Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
