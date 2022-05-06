Big Dromore band parade expected to attract thousands

This will be the first time in two years that the band has been able to hold the event due to the pandemic.
A spokesperson said members were looking forward to tonight’s parade, which will is expected to attract around 40 bands from all over Northern Ireland.
“It’s been two years since we held this event so we’re looking forward to welcoming bandsmen and women, along with their family and friends back to our home town.
“This year, we are celebrating the 140th anniversary of the band and as part of those celebrations we will be unveiling a set of new drums which have been purchased with the help of Arts Council funding.
“Hoping for good weather and a good turnout of bands and spectators, so see you all there.”
What route will the parade follow?
According to the Parades Commission, the parade will begin at 7.30pm and take the following route:
Dromore Bus Station
Hillsborough Road
Princes Street
Dromore Square East
Dromore Square South
Bridge Street
Meeting Street
Circular Road
Dromara Road
Meeting Street
Banbridge Road
Church Street
Dromore Square West
Dromore Square North
Which bands are taking part?
The following bands are expected to join the parade:
Crossgar Young Defenders
Ardarragh Accordion Band
Pride of Ballymacash
Loyal Sons of Benagh
Annalong single Star
Upper Bann Fusillers
Cookstown Sons of William
Craigavon Protestant Boys
Pride of Knockmore
East Belfast Protestant Boys
Pride of the Hill
Rising Sons of the Valley
Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
Corbett Accordion Band
Omagh Protestant Boys
Kinallen Flute Band
Mullabrack Accordion Band
Kilcluney
Pride of the Maine
Lambeg Orange and Blue
Drumderg
Portadown True Blues
John Hunter Memorial Accordion Band
Ballynahinch Protestant Boys
Pride of Ballinran
Dunley Accordian Band
Bessbrook True Blues
Maghera Star of Down
Clough Protestant Boys
Mourne Young Defenders
Portadown Defenders
Mavemacullen Accordion Band
Armagh True Blues
South Down Defenders
Bangor Protestant Boys
Downshire Guiding Star
Pride of the Raven
Moneyslane
Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band