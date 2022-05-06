Big Dromore band parade expected to attract thousands

This will be the first time in two years that the band has been able to hold the event due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson said members were looking forward to tonight’s parade, which will is expected to attract around 40 bands from all over Northern Ireland.

“It’s been two years since we held this event so we’re looking forward to welcoming bandsmen and women, along with their family and friends back to our home town.

“This year, we are celebrating the 140th anniversary of the band and as part of those celebrations we will be unveiling a set of new drums which have been purchased with the help of Arts Council funding.

“Hoping for good weather and a good turnout of bands and spectators, so see you all there.”

What route will the parade follow?

According to the Parades Commission, the parade will begin at 7.30pm and take the following route:

Dromore Bus Station

Hillsborough Road

Princes Street

Dromore Square East

Dromore Square South

Bridge Street

Meeting Street

Circular Road

Dromara Road

Meeting Street

Banbridge Road

Church Street

Dromore Square West

Dromore Square North

Which bands are taking part?

The following bands are expected to join the parade:

Crossgar Young Defenders

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Pride of Ballymacash

Loyal Sons of Benagh

Annalong single Star

Upper Bann Fusillers

Cookstown Sons of William

Craigavon Protestant Boys

Pride of Knockmore

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Pride of the Hill

Rising Sons of the Valley

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster

Corbett Accordion Band

Omagh Protestant Boys

Kinallen Flute Band

Mullabrack Accordion Band

Kilcluney

Pride of the Maine

Lambeg Orange and Blue

Drumderg

Portadown True Blues

John Hunter Memorial Accordion Band

Ballynahinch Protestant Boys

Pride of Ballinran

Dunley Accordian Band

Bessbrook True Blues

Maghera Star of Down

Clough Protestant Boys

Mourne Young Defenders

Portadown Defenders

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Armagh True Blues

South Down Defenders

Bangor Protestant Boys

Downshire Guiding Star

Pride of the Raven

Moneyslane