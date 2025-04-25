Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two big-hearted Ballycastle best friends are set to saddle up for a ‘Giant’ charity cycle on Saturday, April 26.

Nine-year-old Dáire Franey wanted to raise funds for Shine, a charity which provides support to anyone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, and he’ll be joined by his classmate Finbar McAuley.

The pair, who attend Gaelscoil an Chaistil in Ballycastle, are set to saddle up on Saturday, following the Straid Road into Bushmills and onwards to the famous Giant’s Causeway stones, covering a total distance of over 13 miles!

All money raised will go to Shine, a charity which also provides support to the parents, families, carers and professional care staff of people living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Finbar McAuley and Dáire Franey who will be taking on their 13 mile cycle on Saturday, April 26. CREDIT AMC

Dáire's big brother Aodhán has hydrocephalus and has benefitted from Shine’s fantastic work over the years. Having seen the impact of this for himself, Dàire decided he wanted to give something back.

Mum Eimear said: “We have been very fortunate to benefit from Shine’s services and support since Aodhán was little and Dáire, being the adventurous and kind hearted boy that he is, told us a few months back that he had an idea about how he could raise some money for them himself.

“He soon roped Finbar in as well and between the two of them they got everything sorted and now it’s all systems go for April 26,” she said.

“The boys have been out on training cycles every week and they are really excited to get going on the day. There’ll be sore legs at the end of it but they know there’ll be plenty of treats and craic along the way!

Finbar McAuley and Dáire Franey 'refuelling' during training for their 13 mile cycle on Saturday, April 26. CREDIT AMC

“Everyone has been so supportive of the idea and we’re grateful to the National Trust for getting behind us as well. It’ll all be worth it when they’re cycling down that road to the stones knowing all the hard work is behind them and they’ve reached their fundraising target along the way.”

Dáire's and Finbar are delighted with the support they have received to date. Anyone wishing to support their fundraiser can donate via JustGiving, simply log onto the website and search for ‘Daire agus Finbar's Turas Rothar Carthanachta’

