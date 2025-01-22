Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Running 26.2 miles isn’t easy, but it's nothing compared to the challenges faced by those Oxfam GB supports.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the message of north coast man Luke McIlreavey who has spent the last year preparing to take on the London Marathon in April to raise funds for Oxfam GB.

Luke, who is also known as Pigeon on the Northern Ireland DJ scene, took on two marathons last year – the Belfast Marathon and the challenging Dorset Trail Marathon which includes a 4,692-foot ascent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doreset event was cancelled due to Storm Darragh, so Luke decided to run the marathon distance around the Giant’s Causeway solo.

North coast man Luke McIlreavey is taking on the London Marathon in April in aid of Oxfam GB. CREDIT LUKE MCILREAVEY

As if that weren’t enough, he also ran a total of 1,000 km throughout the year and took on the SAS Fan Dance, a gruelling 24 km endurance march over Pen y Fan, the highest mountain in the Brecon Beacons, carrying a 20 kg pack.

Luke said: “Running has been a huge part of my personal journey, and I’m committed to pushing my limits while contributing to an incredible cause like Oxfam.”

As well as running the London marathon to raise funds for Oxfam, Luke has already completed a number of other fundraisers including a head shave and a sponsored ‘sober in November’ challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past Luke and four friends raised money for the OIive Branch mental health charity by organising a stay sober/run 1,000k challenge. He also donated a month’s profit from his club and festival clothing line nine-zero-nine to the Olive Branch.

Luke has set himself a fundraising target of £2,000 for Oxfam GB anyone who would like to sponsor Luke in his fundraising can donate via JustGiving