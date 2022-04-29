Big Lurgan loyalist band parade expected to attract thousands

Members of Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band are anticipating 55 bands from across Northern Ireland will be taking part in tonight’s big parade.
A spokesperson said: “We are extremely excited to be able to bring marching bands back to the streets of Lurgan once again, on our new date.
“We hope to have a large number of spectators out to watch the variety of talent on show.”
What is the parade route?
Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band will parade from outside the Royal British Legion in Union Street from 7pm to Shaerf Drive.
The main parade will begin at 7.3pm at Shaerf Drive and follow the following route:
Queens Walk
Logan Drive
Foster Place
Queen Street
High Street
Market Street
turning round back of War Memorial
Market Street
Union Street
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part in the Lurgan parade:
Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
Portadown True Blues Flute Band
Portadown Defenders Flute Band
Hillhaven Flute Band
Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
Corbet Accordion Band
Skeogh Flute Band
Kinallen Flute Band
Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
Mullabrack Accordion Band
Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band
Armagh True Blues Flute Band
Allistragh Flute Band
Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band
Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
Lower Woodstock Ulster Scots Flute Band
Ulster First Flute Flute Band
Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band
South Down Defenders Flute Band
Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
Kilmore Flute Band
Ardarragh Accordion Band
Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band
South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band
Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
Defenders of the Rock Flute Band
Flutes and Drums Donaghadee
Pride Of Ballinran Flute Band
Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
Pride of the Birches Flute Band
Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
Star of David Accordion Band
Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band
Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
Pride of the Shore Flute Band
Synotts True Blues Flute Band
Moneyslane Flute Band