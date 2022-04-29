Big Lurgan loyalist band parade expected to attract thousands

Members of Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band are anticipating 55 bands from across Northern Ireland will be taking part in tonight’s big parade.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely excited to be able to bring marching bands back to the streets of Lurgan once again, on our new date.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope to have a large number of spectators out to watch the variety of talent on show.”

An expected 55 bands will be taking part in the Lurgan parade.

What is the parade route?

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band will parade from outside the Royal British Legion in Union Street from 7pm to Shaerf Drive.

The main parade will begin at 7.3pm at Shaerf Drive and follow the following route:

Queens Walk

Logan Drive

Foster Place

Queen Street

High Street

Market Street

turning round back of War Memorial

Market Street

Union Street

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part in the Lurgan parade:

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band

Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band

Corbet Accordion Band

Skeogh Flute Band

Kinallen Flute Band

Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band

Mullabrack Accordion Band

Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band

Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band

Armagh True Blues Flute Band

Allistragh Flute Band

Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band

Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band

Lower Woodstock Ulster Scots Flute Band

Ulster First Flute Flute Band

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band

Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band

South Down Defenders Flute Band

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band

Kilmore Flute Band

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band

South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band

Defenders of the Rock Flute Band

Flutes and Drums Donaghadee

Pride Of Ballinran Flute Band

Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band

Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Pride of the Birches Flute Band

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band

Star of David Accordion Band

Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band

South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band

Pride of the Shore Flute Band

Synotts True Blues Flute Band