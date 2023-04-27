A Lurgan-based loyalist band is expecting to be joined on Friday night (April 28) by around 40 other outfits for their annual parade.

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band members will be stepping out in new tunics, the final piece of their new unform which started last season.

A spokesperson for the band said the parade would feature “a vast array of some of the best bands in the country on show, and some new visiting bands”.

"It's shaping up to be a great night and we hope, like last year, to see the town filled with spectators lining the route.

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band members are holding their annual parade on Friday, April 28 in Lurgan.

"As host band we will start off from Lurgan Legion in Union Street at approximately 7 – 7.15pm and lay two wreaths at the war memorial before finishing in Shaerf Drive where the main parade will start from."

Which route will the parade take?

The parade will begin at Shaerf Drive and take the following route:

Queens Walk

Logan Drive

Foster Place

Queen Street

High Street

Market Street turning at War Memorial

Market Street

Union Street

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to join the parade: