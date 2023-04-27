Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band members will be stepping out in new tunics, the final piece of their new unform which started last season.
A spokesperson for the band said the parade would feature “a vast array of some of the best bands in the country on show, and some new visiting bands”.
"It's shaping up to be a great night and we hope, like last year, to see the town filled with spectators lining the route.
"As host band we will start off from Lurgan Legion in Union Street at approximately 7 – 7.15pm and lay two wreaths at the war memorial before finishing in Shaerf Drive where the main parade will start from."
Which route will the parade take?
The parade will begin at Shaerf Drive and take the following route:
- Queens Walk
- Logan Drive
- Foster Place
- Queen Street
- High Street
- Market Street turning at War Memorial
- Market Street
- Union Street
Which bands are expected to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to join the parade:
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Corbett Accordion Band
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Kinallen Flute Band
- Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band
- Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues Flute Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band
- Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Moneyslane Flute Band
- Loyal Sons Benagh Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Crimson Star Flute Band
- Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
- South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band
- Defenders of the Rock Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Gertrude Star Flute Band
- Donaghadee Flutes & Drums
- Kilmore Flute Band
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ulster First Flute Flute Band
- Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band
- Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
- Inch Flute Band,Pride of Lagan Valley
- North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute
- Omagh Protestant Boys