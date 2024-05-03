Big Lurgan parade expected to attract more than 40 bands
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band are looking forward to a big turnout of visiting outfits and spectators for their annual parade on May 4.
A spokesperson for the host band said: “All roads lead to Lurgan on Saturday night and from the feedback we have been getting this is shaping up to be a big one with upwards of 40 bands expected.
"All loyalist marching bands are welcome to join us for this evening of cultural celebration.
"Lurgan has definitely seen an upsurge at band competitions in recent years with numbers of families on the street watching and the quality of the marching bands competing. This Saturday night will be no different with some of the premier bands in the country bringing the colour, noise and rich loyalist marching band culture to our streets once again.
"As with every year we thank and ask that bands make a big effort to be there ready to parade for the 8pm start to ensure there are no large gaps in the parade making it a much more enjoyable experience for those watching.”
The parade organisers said there will be marshalls positioned throughout the town and will be recognisable in high visibility vests should anyone need assistance.
They have also asked those attending the parade to note that Lurgan is ‘an alcohol-free zone with possible prosecution for anyone caught drinking on the street’ and that there will be portable toilets in Union Street for the public to use.
The parade will be followed by a band-run disco in the Mechanics Institute where placings will be announced and certificates handed out.
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The host band will lay a wreath at the band mural in Mourneview at 6.45pm before making its way to the main parade, which starts at 8pm and will follow this route:
- Market Street
- High Street
- Queens Street
- Flush Place
- Queens Street
- High Street
- Union Street
Is there advice for road-users and parking?
Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band spokesperson said that “after consultation and for the safety of everyone taking part”, the PSNI will be directing traffic around the town on the Millennium Way once the parade has started.
There is parking available in Johnstone Row, Robert Street, Foster Place, Millennium Way and Moores Lane. Buses are asked to park at the Millennium Way.
Which bands are expected to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade with hosts Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band:
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Monkstown YCV
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange Blue Flute Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys
- Red Hand Defenders Flute Band Portavogie
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band
- Kilmore Flutes & Drums
- Defenders of the Rock Lisbellaw
- Inch
- Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band
- Sons of William Cookstown
- Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Skeogh Flute Band
- The Pride of the Birches
- Star of David Accordion
- Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
- Rising Sons Valley Kilkeel
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William
- Blackskull Orange and Blue Flute
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- SOTN Dollingstown
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
- Loyal Sons of Benagh Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.