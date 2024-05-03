Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band are looking forward to a big turnout of visiting outfits and spectators for their annual parade on May 4.

A spokesperson for the host band said: “All roads lead to Lurgan on Saturday night and from the feedback we have been getting this is shaping up to be a big one with upwards of 40 bands expected.

"All loyalist marching bands are welcome to join us for this evening of cultural celebration.

Standard bearers of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band pictured before the Lurgan mini Twelfth parade in 2023. Picture: Tony Hendron

"Lurgan has definitely seen an upsurge at band competitions in recent years with numbers of families on the street watching and the quality of the marching bands competing. This Saturday night will be no different with some of the premier bands in the country bringing the colour, noise and rich loyalist marching band culture to our streets once again.

"As with every year we thank and ask that bands make a big effort to be there ready to parade for the 8pm start to ensure there are no large gaps in the parade making it a much more enjoyable experience for those watching.”

The parade organisers said there will be marshalls positioned throughout the town and will be recognisable in high visibility vests should anyone need assistance.

They have also asked those attending the parade to note that Lurgan is ‘an alcohol-free zone with possible prosecution for anyone caught drinking on the street’ and that there will be portable toilets in Union Street for the public to use.

The parade will be followed by a band-run disco in the Mechanics Institute where placings will be announced and certificates handed out.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The host band will lay a wreath at the band mural in Mourneview at 6.45pm before making its way to the main parade, which starts at 8pm and will follow this route:

Market Street

High Street

Queens Street

Flush Place

Queens Street

High Street

Union Street

Is there advice for road-users and parking?

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band spokesperson said that “after consultation and for the safety of everyone taking part”, the PSNI will be directing traffic around the town on the Millennium Way once the parade has started.

There is parking available in Johnstone Row, Robert Street, Foster Place, Millennium Way and Moores Lane. Buses are asked to park at the Millennium Way.

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade with hosts Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band: