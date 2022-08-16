Big Macmillan Car Show in Portadown to return with large display of vehicles
The Big Macmillan Car Show is to return next month with a huge display of all sorts of vehicles plus a chance to help raise funds for charity.
Last year’s event proved an enormous success with thousands attending the event plus they raised more than £16,500 for their charity of the year, Macmillan Cancer Support.
All are invited to the event on Thursday 15th September for an evening of cars, burgers, coffee, trade stands and the chance to support Macmillan. From 5pm to 9pm they will be taking over Turkington’s yard with a display of vehicles.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The event has been organised in conjunction with current government guidelines regarding the coronavirus, therefore extra care will be taken to ensure everyone has a safe and fun evening. It is important that everyone attending the show familiarises themselves with the latest guidelines before they attend.
“Similar to the 2021 show, the exhibitors should enter the show via the Mahon Industrial Estate entrance (down past the police station).
“Every motoring enthusiast loves a good car show; whether it’s the opportunity to enjoy gazing at cars we can’t afford or just being able to spend a few hours in the presence of like-minded folk, therefore please feel free to share this with your fellow car enthusiasts.”
For more information check out their Facebook page.