After raising a whopping £23k last year, the Big Macmillan Car Show is to return on Thursday in Portadown.

The amazing success from last year has encouraged the organisers, Turkingtons, to bring it back this year and continue to help raise much needed funds for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

The money raised will be dedicated to Macmillan Grants for people living in the Southern Trust region. The average Macmillan Grant is £350 and covers things such as heating oil, transport costs to and from hospital appointments, specific pieces of equipment to support the patient such as beds, chairs, small kitchen appliances etc. Last year Macmillan gave 2,200 grants to people in NI, amounting to £866,770.

People are invited to join the organisers, Turkingtons, on Thursday 22nd June for an evening of cars, burgers, coffee, trade stands and the chance to support Macmillan. From 5pm to 9pm the yard at Turkington’s will display all sorts of vehicles. No need to enter, simply turn up on the night.

The Turkington family from Portadown who have organised the Big Macmillan Car Show at the family business in Portadown's Mahon Road Industrial Estate this Thursday.

A JustGiving page has been set up this year, therefore if you are unable to attend but still wish to donate please follow the below link. If you want to send a cheque or drop in cash that is fine, cheque FAO: Kathryn Irvine, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support. (If you are attending the show please pay on the night)

Link to Justgiving is: Turkington Portadown is fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support (justgiving.com)

Similar to the 2022 show, the exhibitors should enter the show via the Mahon Industrial Estate entrance (down past the police station) in Portadown. Every motoring enthusiast loves a good car show; whether it’s the opportunity to enjoy gazing at cars we can’t afford or just being able to spend a few hours in the presence of like-minded folk, therefore please feel free to share this with your fellow car enthusiasts.

For more information about the event and the car displays, please check out Turkington’s Facebook Page

The Big Macmillan Car Show is taking place this Thursday at Turkingtons in Mahon Road Industrial Estate, Portadown.