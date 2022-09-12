Queen Elizabeth died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland last Tuesday. There will be 10 days of mourning following her death culminating in her funeral on Monday September 19. Her son King Charles the Third has been proclaimed the new monarch.

The charity show, which has been run in recent years by the Turkington family in Portadown, aims to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, they said: “Due to the recent sad news of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to postpone the Big Macmillan Motor Show.

-

-

"We have made this unprecedented decision as a mark of respect for Her Late Majesty The Queen and Macmillan Cancer Support’s Patron, His Majesty King Charles,” said the statement.

"We feel it is important as a community to recognise this significant time and also to observe the period of National Mourning leading up to the state funeral next Monday (19th).

"The Big Macmillan Motor Show will now take place on Thursday 22nd September at the earlier time of 4pm – late.

"Thank you to all those who are accommodating this change and we trust that everyone will understand the necessity for this postponement at this time,” said a spokesperson.