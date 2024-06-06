Big Markethill parade night as Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band celebrates 75 years
A special feature of the night will be a massed accordion band parade approximately three-quarters of the way through the main parade.
A spokesperson for Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band said it promises “to be another fantastic night of music and culture on the streets of Markethill”.
All spectators and band members are asked to arrive in plenty of time as large volumes of traffic and people are expected.
"Portaloos will be provided throughout the parade route, and we will have our normal band merchandise stall situated at the parade finish point, this year with some special edition 75th merch!” said the band spokesperson.
"Can we ask everyone to respect the businesses and homes of the Markethill people who live and work in Markethill the other 364 days of the year and support the band faithfully.”
Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe will be kicking off the parade at 7.30pm sharp, leaving the traditional parade start point at the old hotel site / Gosford entrance. The parade will then follow round the New Line, down Newry Street, turning at the bottom of Newry Street and back up Newry Street again before heading up through the crowds of Main Street and finishing at the start point.
Which bands will be taking part?
According to the Parades Commission website, the following bands are listed as potentially taking part:
- Cormeen Flute Band
- Synotts Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Cookstown Sons of William
- Annalong Single Star
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Markethill Protestant Boys
- Skeogh
- Pride of Knockmore
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Mavemacullen Accordion Band
- Corbett Accordion
- Mullaghbrack Accordion
- Kinallen Flute Band
- Ballytyrone Accordion Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys
- Dungannon Volunteers
- Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues
- Mountnorris Accordion Band
- Crosskeys
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of the Birches
- Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
- Derrylee Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
- Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Hamiltonsbawn Flute Band
- Carnagh Accordion Band
- Gertrude Star
- Donaghadee Flutes & Drums Flute Band
- Pride of Ballinran Flute Band
- Tullyvallen Silver Band
- Bessbrook Flute Band
- Ballymacall Flute Band
- Mourne Young Defenders
- Clogher Protestant Boys
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- South Down Defenders
- Star Of Maghera Flute Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Pride Of The Shore Flute Band
- Drumbanagher Accordion Band
- Ahoghill Flute Band
- Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band
- Hunter Moore Memorial Flute
- Tannaghill Flute Band
- Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
- Pomeroy Flute Band
- Commons Silver Band
- Lisburn Young Defenders
- Derryoghill Flute Band
- Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
- Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
- Tamnamore Flute Band
- North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute
- South Fermanagh Young Loyalists
- Derryfubble Accordion Band
- Church Flute Band
- Moneyslane
- Armagh True Blues
- Freeman Memorial
- William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys
- Billy Boys FB
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe
- Corkley Pipe Band
- Braniel Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Monaghan Fife and Drum
- Donaghmore Accordion
- Annaghmore Crown Defenders Flute Band
- Newtownards Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Enagh Accordion Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
- Stronge Memorial Accordion Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Rising Sons of the Valley
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band
- Castlewellan Victoria Accordion Band
- Star of David Accordion Band
