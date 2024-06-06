Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 50 bands will be taking part in a huge parade in Markethill on Friday night as Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band celebrates its 75th anniversary.

A special feature of the night will be a massed accordion band parade approximately three-quarters of the way through the main parade.

A spokesperson for Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band said it promises “to be another fantastic night of music and culture on the streets of Markethill”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All spectators and band members are asked to arrive in plenty of time as large volumes of traffic and people are expected.

"Portaloos will be provided throughout the parade route, and we will have our normal band merchandise stall situated at the parade finish point, this year with some special edition 75th merch!” said the band spokesperson.

"Can we ask everyone to respect the businesses and homes of the Markethill people who live and work in Markethill the other 364 days of the year and support the band faithfully.”

Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe will be kicking off the parade at 7.30pm sharp, leaving the traditional parade start point at the old hotel site / Gosford entrance. The parade will then follow round the New Line, down Newry Street, turning at the bottom of Newry Street and back up Newry Street again before heading up through the crowds of Main Street and finishing at the start point.

Which bands will be taking part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Parades Commission website, the following bands are listed as potentially taking part: