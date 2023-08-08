Big parade in Markethill to mark Mavemacullan Accordion Band's 70th anniversary

Mavemacullan Accordion Band, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is hoping for a good turnout of visiting outfits and spectators for its annual parade through the village.
To make the occasion even more memorable, a mass accordion band will be parading at the end of the night.
There will also be a variety of the band’s 70th anniversary merchandise for sale at a table at the gates of the Masonic Hall.
The parade begins at 7.30pm and will make its way along Main Street, Fairgreen Road and Newry Street, returning along Newry Street and Main Street.
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:
- Allistragh Flute Band
- Aughnagurgan Accordion Ban
- ,Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
- Ballytyrone Accordion Band
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Carnagh Accordion Band
- Corkley Pipe Band
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Armagh True Blues
- Drum Accordion Band
- Drumderg Flute Band,
- Rising Sons of William Cormeen
- Enagh Accordion Band
- Geoghegan Memorial Pipe Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band
- John Hunter Memorial Accordion Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band,
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band,
- Mavemacullen Accordion Band,
- Mullabrack Accordion Band,
- Portadown Defenders
- Portadown True Blues
- Pride of the Birches Accordion Band
- Poyntzpass Silver Band,
- Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band,
- Whitewater Pipe Band,
- Corbet Accordion
- Tullyvallen Silver Band,
- Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band,
- Lisbellaw Accordion Band,
- Drumbanagher Accordion Band,
- Hillhaven Flute Band,
- Edgarstown Accordion Band,
- Killeen Pipe Band,
- Clontibret Pipe Band,
- Belleek Accordion Band,
- Derryfubble Accordion Band
- ,Knockloughrim Accordion Band,
- Donaghmore Accordion Band,
- Ardarragh Accordion Band,
- Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band,
- Synotts True Blues Flute Band,
- The Commons Silver Band,
- The Bush Flute Band,
- Blackskull Flute Band,
- Ballinamallard Accordion Band,
- Clogher Flute Band,
- The Commons Silver Band,
- Portrush Sons of Ulster,
- Magheraveely Flute Band,
- Legananny Accordion Band Rathfriland,
- Staffordstown Accordion Band