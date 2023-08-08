Big parade in Markethill to mark Mavemacullan Accordion Band's 70th anniversary

Music will be in the air over Markethill on Wednesday evening (August 9) when more than 40 bands are expected to help mark a very special occasion.

Mavemacullan Accordion Band, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is hoping for a good turnout of visiting outfits and spectators for its annual parade through the village.

To make the occasion even more memorable, a mass accordion band will be parading at the end of the night.

There will also be a variety of the band’s 70th anniversary merchandise for sale at a table at the gates of the Masonic Hall.

Young members of Mavemacullen Accordion Band who took part in the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade in May. Included are from left, Ebony Allen, Sophie Black and Lila McKee. Picture: Tony Hendron

The parade begins at 7.30pm and will make its way along Main Street, Fairgreen Road and Newry Street, returning along Newry Street and Main Street.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade: