Big parade of around 60 bands to bring thousands to the streets of Coleraine

A spokesperson for hosts Pride of the Bann Flute Band said it was “shaping up to be a fantastic night for our annual competition parade around Coleraine with some unbelievable bands already confirmed to be walking our home town.
"The sun is even scheduled to make a very welcomed appearance too.”
The PSNI has advised road-users to anticipate traffic disruption in the Coleraine area during the time of the parade.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Some roads in and around the town will be temporarily closed, with traffic diversions in place between 8pm – 11pm.
"Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 8.30pm and will take the following route:
- Ballycastle Road
- Railway Gates
- Railway Road
- King's Gate Street
- Long Commons
- New Market Street
- New Row
- Church Street
- The Diamond
- Bridge Street
- Old Bridge
- Strand Road
- Slip Road
- Killowen Street
- Waterside
- Old Bridge
- Circular Road
- Union Street
- Station Gates
- Ballycastle Road
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:
- Cloughmills Crown Defenders
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys
- Bushside Flute Band
- Maghera Sons Of William
- Ballykeel Flute Band
- Moneymore Flute Band
- Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Red Hand Defenders
- Portrush Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Defenders Flute Band
- Ulster Protestant Boys
- Benvarden True Blues
- Sons of Kai Flute Band
- Burntollet
- Ballyrashane Protestant Flute Band
- Drumaheagles Young Defenders
- Flute Band,Coleraine Fife & Drum
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Articlave Flute Band
- Ballywillin fFute Band Portrush
- Blaugh Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Protestant Boys
- Eden Accordion Band Ballymoney
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty
- Stranocum Flute Band
- Bushmills
- North Ballymena Protestant Boys
- Glenkeen Flute Band
- Steeple Flute Band
- Eastbank Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion
- Craigywarren
- Dunaghy
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards
- Lyndsay Mooney Memorial
- Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Movenis Flute Band
- Ballyquin SOUFB
- Star of the Roe
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Vow Accordion
- Pride of the Park Armoy
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- Hanna Memorial Flute Band
- Ballynarrig Orange and Blue
- Sons of Ulster Randalstown
- Ballinter Flute Band
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- Gortagilly Flute Band
- Downshire Flute
- South Belfast First Flute
- Moyarget Silver Plains
- Ahogill Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Pride of Maine
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Kells Rising Sons of William Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
- North Down Defenders
- Sons of Ulster Shankill