Big parade of around 60 bands to bring thousands to the streets of Coleraine

Around 60 bands are expected to take part in a big parade in Coleraine town centre on Friday evening (May 26).

A spokesperson for hosts Pride of the Bann Flute Band said it was “shaping up to be a fantastic night for our annual competition parade around Coleraine with some unbelievable bands already confirmed to be walking our home town.

"The sun is even scheduled to make a very welcomed appearance too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PSNI has advised road-users to anticipate traffic disruption in the Coleraine area during the time of the parade.

Around 60 bands are expected to take part in a parade in Coleraine on Friday night, May 26.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Some roads in and around the town will be temporarily closed, with traffic diversions in place between 8pm – 11pm.

"Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parade begins at 8.30pm and will take the following route:

Ballycastle Road

Railway Gates

Railway Road

King's Gate Street

Long Commons

New Market Street

New Row

Church Street

The Diamond

Bridge Street

Old Bridge

Strand Road

Slip Road

Killowen Street

Waterside

Old Bridge

Circular Road

Union Street

Station Gates

Ballycastle Road

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade: