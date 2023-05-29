Big parade of around 70 bands to bring thousands to streets of Markethill

The event is being hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, with members hoping for fine weather and a good turnout of visiting outfits and spectators.
When does the parade start and what route does it take?
The parade begins at 7.30pm and will follow this route:
- Main Street
- Fairgreen Road
- Coolmilish Road
- Newry Street
- Turn at junction of Main Road
- Newry Street
- Main Street
- Stop at Masonic Hall
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:
- Cormeen Flute Band
- Synotts Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Loyal Sons of Benagh
- Annalong Single Star
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Markethill Protestant Boys
- Skeogh,Pride of Knockmore
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Mavemacullen Accordion Band
- Corbett Accordion
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Kinallen Flute Band
- Ballytyrone Accordion Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys
- Benburb Pipe Band
- Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues
- Mountnorris Accordion Band
- Ballynahinch Protestant Boys
- Portadown Defenders
- Pride of the Birches
- Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
- Newtownbutler Border Defenders Flute Band
- Hamiltonsbawn Flute Band
- Carnagh Accordion Band
- Gertrude Star
- Donaghadee Flutes & Drums Flute Band
- Pride of Ballinran Flute Band
- Tullyvallen Silver Band
- Bessbrook Flute Band
- Ballymacall Flute Band
- Mourne Young Defenders
- Clogher Protestant Boys
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- South Down Defenders
- Star Of Maghera Flute Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Pride Of The Shore Flute Band
- Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band
- Tannaghmore Flute Band
- Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band
- Hunter Moore Memorial Flute
- Tannaghill Flute Band
- Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
- Pomeroy Flute Band
- Commons Silver Band
- Lisburn Young Defenders
- Derryoghill Flute Band
- Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
- Quilly True Blues
- Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick
- North Fermanagh Young Defenders
- South Fermanagh Young Loyalists
- Derryfubble Accordion Band
- Church Flute Band
- Moneyslane
- Armagh True Blues
- Freeman Memorial
- William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys
- Billy Boys Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe
- Corkley Pipe Band
- Braniel Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band