Big parade of around 70 bands to bring thousands to streets of Markethill

Around 70 bands from far and wide are expected to take part in a big parade in Markethill on Friday evening (June 2).

The event is being hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, with members hoping for fine weather and a good turnout of visiting outfits and spectators.

When does the parade start and what route does it take?

The parade begins at 7.30pm and will follow this route:

Standard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill pictrued before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade on Friday, May 26. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. PT22-208. Picture: Tony Hendron

Main Street

Fairgreen Road

Coolmilish Road

Newry Street

Turn at junction of Main Road

Newry Street

Main Street

Stop at Masonic Hall

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade: