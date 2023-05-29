Register
Big parade of around 70 bands to bring thousands to streets of Markethill

Around 70 bands from far and wide are expected to take part in a big parade in Markethill on Friday evening (June 2).
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th May 2023, 12:54 BST

The event is being hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, with members hoping for fine weather and a good turnout of visiting outfits and spectators.

When does the parade start and what route does it take?

The parade begins at 7.30pm and will follow this route:

Standard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill pictrued before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade on Friday, May 26. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. PT22-208. Picture: Tony HendronStandard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill pictrued before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade on Friday, May 26. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. PT22-208. Picture: Tony Hendron

  • Main Street
  • Fairgreen Road
  • Coolmilish Road
  • Newry Street
  • Turn at junction of Main Road
  • Newry Street
  • Main Street
  • Stop at Masonic Hall
Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:

  • Cormeen Flute Band
  • Synotts Flute Band
  • Ardarragh Accordion Band
  • Loyal Sons of Benagh
  • Annalong Single Star
  • Craigavon Protestant Boys
  • Markethill Protestant Boys
  • Skeogh,Pride of Knockmore
  • South Belfast Young Conquerors
  • East Belfast Protestant Boys
  • Mavemacullen Accordion Band
  • Corbett Accordion
  • Mullabrack Accordion Band
  • Kinallen Flute Band
  • Ballytyrone Accordion Band
  • Upper Falls Protestant Boys
  • Benburb Pipe Band
  • Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band
  • Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band
  • Portadown True Blues
  • Mountnorris Accordion Band
  • Ballynahinch Protestant Boys
  • Portadown Defenders
  • Pride of the Birches
  • Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
  • Omagh Protestant Boys
  • Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
  • Newtownbutler Border Defenders Flute Band
  • Hamiltonsbawn Flute Band
  • Carnagh Accordion Band
  • Gertrude Star
  • Donaghadee Flutes & Drums Flute Band
  • Pride of Ballinran Flute Band
  • Tullyvallen Silver Band
  • Bessbrook Flute Band
  • Ballymacall Flute Band
  • Mourne Young Defenders
  • Clogher Protestant Boys
  • Hillhaven Flute Band
  • South Down Defenders
  • Star Of Maghera Flute Band
  • Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
  • Downshire Guiding Star
  • Pride Of The Shore Flute Band
  • Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band
  • Tannaghmore Flute Band
  • Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band
  • Hunter Moore Memorial Flute
  • Tannaghill Flute Band
  • Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
  • Pomeroy Flute Band
  • Commons Silver Band
  • Lisburn Young Defenders
  • Derryoghill Flute Band
  • Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
  • Quilly True Blues
  • Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick
  • North Fermanagh Young Defenders
  • South Fermanagh Young Loyalists
  • Derryfubble Accordion Band
  • Church Flute Band
  • Moneyslane
  • Armagh True Blues
  • Freeman Memorial
  • William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
  • Rathcoole Protestant Boys
  • Billy Boys Flute Band
  • Dunloy Accordion Band
  • Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe
  • Corkley Pipe Band
  • Braniel Flute Band
  • Ballycraigy Flute Band
  • Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
