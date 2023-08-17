A band parade taking place in Portadown on Friday evening (August 18) is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators.

The event is the annual parade of Portadown Defenders Flute Band and more than 60 visiting outfits from far and wide are likely to take part.

The parade begins at 7pm with the host band starting off the night, followed by the main parade at 7.30pm.

What route will it take?

The parade will make its way along the following route?

Watson Street

Bridge Street

High Street

Market Street

Church Street

Mandeville Street

West Street

Portadown Cenotaph to lay wreath (host band only)

Market Street

High Street

Castle Street

Bridge Street

Foundry Street

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Defenders of the Rock Lisbellaw

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Mullabrack Accordion Band

Derryfubble Accordion Band

Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band

Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band

Skeough Flute Band

William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band

Moneyslane Flute Band

Star of David Accordion Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band

Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band

Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band

Drumderg Loyalist Flute Band

Pride of the HIll Flute Band

Armagh True Blues Flute Band

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band

Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band

South Down Defenders Flute Band

Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band Downpatrick

Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band

Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh

South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band

Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band

East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band

Rising Sons Flute Band East Belfast

Derrylee Flute Band

Tamnamore Flute Band

Annaghmore Crown Defenders Flute Band

Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band

Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band

Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band

Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band

Ballysillan Volunteers Flute Band

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band

Sons of Ulster Flute Band Belfast

Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band

Star of Down Flute Band

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band

Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Knocgloughlin Accordian Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band

Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band

Pride of Balinran Flute Band

Pride of the Hill Auld Boys Flute Band

Ballymageogh Accordion Band

Dunloy Accordion Band