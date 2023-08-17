Big Portadown band parade to bring thousands to the town centre
A band parade taking place in Portadown on Friday evening (August 18) is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators.
The event is the annual parade of Portadown Defenders Flute Band and more than 60 visiting outfits from far and wide are likely to take part.
The parade begins at 7pm with the host band starting off the night, followed by the main parade at 7.30pm.
What route will it take?
The parade will make its way along the following route?
- Watson Street
- Bridge Street
- High Street
- Market Street
- Church Street
- Mandeville Street
- West Street
- Portadown Cenotaph to lay wreath (host band only)
- Market Street
- High Street
- Castle Street
- Bridge Street
- Foundry Street
Which bands are taking part?
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Pride of the Birches Accordion Band
- Edgarstown Accordion Band
- Defenders of the Rock Lisbellaw
- Mavemacullen Accordion Band
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Derryfubble Accordion Band
- Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band
- Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band
- Skeough Flute Band
- William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
- Moneyslane Flute Band
- Star of David Accordion Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band
- Drumderg Loyalist Flute Band
- Pride of the HIll Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band
- Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band
- South Down Defenders Flute Band
- Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Red Hand Defenders Flute Band Downpatrick
- Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
- Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh
- South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band
- Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Rising Sons Flute Band East Belfast
- Derrylee Flute Band
- Tamnamore Flute Band
- Annaghmore Crown Defenders Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
- Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band
- Ballysillan Volunteers Flute Band
- Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
- Sons of Ulster Flute Band Belfast
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Star of Down Flute Band
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Knocgloughlin Accordian Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
- Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band
- Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
- Pride of Balinran Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Auld Boys Flute Band
- Ballymageogh Accordion Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
A disco with music by DJ Lewis will be held after the parade from 9pm in Portadown Town Hall. The event is strictly for over 18s. Results of the parade competition will be announced on the night.