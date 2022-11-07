‘Big Rab’ honoured to be nominated for Scots Trad Music Award
Pipe band enthusiast Rab Lennox from Magherafelt says it's incredible that his radio programme and podcast 'The Big Rab Show' has been nominated for a Scots Trad Music Award.
Rab, who started playing the snare drum with Queen Elizabeth II Pipe Band in Castledawson at the age of nine, is appealing to the Mid Ulster public for their support.
"It will be decided on a public vote and that's why we need as much support locally as we can get," he explained.
You can vote by following this link: https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotstradmusicawards/mg-alba-scots-trad-music-awards-2022-the-big-rab-show/
"It's very rare that a Northern Ireland show should feature in the Trad Awards which is very Scottish based.
"I feel honoured to have been nominated and I would very much like to be part of the awards ceremony in Dundee on December 4."
Rab hosts a live radio show every Tuesday night on Fuse FM Ballymoney and a podcast on Wednesday nights packed with "piping news and views".
He is also a presenter on BBC Radio Ulster's Kintra, a weekly Ulster-Scots programme.
'Big Rab', who also holds down a job in the Civil Service, also played with The Quinn Memorial, Finvoy, Tullintrain, Eden, Ballinderry Bridge and The Howard Memorial.
He said: "Some of the highlights that stick out in my pipe band career are winning my first major championship as a lead drummer, the Scottish Championships in Dunbarton with the Quinn Memorial back in 2003. Also winning
my first All Ireland Championship, that I’ll never forget."
Rab says he decided to start the radio show seven years ago because of his ability to talk a lot.