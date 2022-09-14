Big screen at Coleraine Town Hall to broadcast funeral

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced that it will broadcast the National Moment of Reflection, which takes place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (September 19), it will show the state funeral from Westminster Abbey at 11am.