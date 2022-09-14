Big screen at Coleraine Town Hall to broadcast funeral
A big screen will be put in place in Coleraine, outside the Town Hall, to allow the public to come together following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced that it will broadcast the National Moment of Reflection, which takes place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.
On Monday (September 19), it will show the state funeral from Westminster Abbey at 11am.
Members of the public can watch the build up to the event from 8am, with the broadcast expected to end at 6pm.