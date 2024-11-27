Poignant tributes have been paid following the passing of well-known Larne resident, Bill Guiller.

Bill, who was a talented photographer, passed away peacefully at hospital on November 26 after a short period of ill health.

A post on the Funeral Times site described him as the “Dearly loved husband to Noreen and loving father to Matthew, Ryan and Christopher, Grandfather to Noah and Owen. Also a dear brother to Sammy and Step Son to Bill McV.”

Mr Guiller captured many memorable moments from Larne FC’s recent history, including their Irish League title wins and trophy successes.

The Inver Park club led tributes after news of his passing was announced.

A club spokesperson explained: “Everyone at Larne FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Guiller, a long-standing volunteer and member of our media team.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to all of Bill’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Bill, who was passionate about taking pictures of animals around the local area, was also well respected for his sports photography.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid on social media, including from sports clubs and community groups.

A spokesperson for Larne Tech Old Boys FC said: “Everyone is saddened to hear the news of Bill Guiller’s passing.

"A local legend who gave so much to his community with his passion for photography and sharing those pictures with us. We pass on our deepest sympathies to the Guiller family.”

Mr Guiller’s son Chris has a long association with Wellington Recreation FC.

The Willowbank-based club stated: "Bill was a true gentleman and had tremendous character. He was a great supporter of Welly where he would proudly watch his son and senior player, Chris Guiller, with his camera in hand.

"Bill had the same enthusiasm for many sports clubs in the town, and was cherished by each one. He’ll live on through the memories he has provided for us and so many others through his photography.

"Our hearts are with Chris on the loss of his wonderful dad. We also keep Bill’s wife Noreen and the wider family circle in our thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks and months.

"Thank you, Bill, for not only capturing the memories, but for being such a big part of them too. Rest in peace our friend.”

Mossley FC also paid an emotional tribute to Bill.

A spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based side commented: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Guiller after his battle with illness.

"Bill was a remarkable individual who generously gave his time and talent to Mossley FC as a photographer on many occasions, never asking for anything in return. His work captured the spirit and heart of our club, leaving us with countless memories to cherish.

"Bill was a man of great warmth and kindness, loved and respected far beyond the sporting world. His impact on those who knew him will not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies go out to his son Chris, his wife Noreen and the entire family circle during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing how deeply Bill touched the lives of so many.”

A funeral service will take place on November 30 at 1.30pm in Ramsey’s Funeral Parlour, Larne. Funeral afterwards to Larne Cemetery.