Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Bin collection arrangements for Mid Ulster Council area over July holiday

Mid Ulster District Council has released arrangements for the July holiday period.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:20 BST

There will be no bin collections on Wednesday July 12, this collection will instead take place on Saturday July 8. Bin collections will take place as normal on Thursday July 13.

All recycling centres will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and will be open as normal on Thursday July 13.

Council offices in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

Most Popular
Mid Ulster Council announce arrangements for Twelfth holiday period. Credit: National WorldMid Ulster Council announce arrangements for Twelfth holiday period. Credit: National World
Mid Ulster Council announce arrangements for Twelfth holiday period. Credit: National World

Leisure centres across the district also will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

Registration offices will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

In the event of an emergency regarding a death registration you should contact a local undertaker.

For birth registrations, you can book an appointment with the registrar at any of the registration offices using the online booking form.

For a full list of all Council facility holiday arrangements, go to https://www.midulstercouncil.org/holidayarrangements

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/dog-owners-urged-to-clean-up-af...