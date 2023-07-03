Bin collection arrangements for Mid Ulster Council area over July holiday

Mid Ulster District Council has released arrangements for the July holiday period.

There will be no bin collections on Wednesday July 12, this collection will instead take place on Saturday July 8. Bin collections will take place as normal on Thursday July 13.

All recycling centres will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and will be open as normal on Thursday July 13.

Council offices in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

Mid Ulster Council announce arrangements for Twelfth holiday period. Credit: National World

Leisure centres across the district also will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

Registration offices will be closed on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

In the event of an emergency regarding a death registration you should contact a local undertaker.

For birth registrations, you can book an appointment with the registrar at any of the registration offices using the online booking form.