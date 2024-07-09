Bin collection arrangements for Mid Ulster District Council area over Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be no bin collections in the Mid Ulster District Council area this Friday (July 12) due to the Bank Holiday.

Instead, the council says the collection will take place on Saturday, July 13.

Collections will be as normal on Monday, July 15.

Bin collections scheduled for this Friday will take place on Saturday. Credit: Getty Images

Recycling centres will be closed on Friday July 12 and will be open as normal on Saturday 13 and Monday July 15.

Council offices will be shut on Friday 12 and Monday July 15.