Bin collection arrangements for Mid Ulster District Council area over Bank Holiday weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:13 BST
There will be no bin collections in the Mid Ulster District Council area this Friday (July 12) due to the Bank Holiday.

Instead, the council says the collection will take place on Saturday, July 13.

Collections will be as normal on Monday, July 15.

Bin collections scheduled for this Friday will take place on Saturday. Credit: Getty ImagesBin collections scheduled for this Friday will take place on Saturday. Credit: Getty Images
Recycling centres will be closed on Friday July 12 and will be open as normal on Saturday 13 and Monday July 15.

Council offices will be shut on Friday 12 and Monday July 15.

Leisure centres are shut on Friday and Saturday.

