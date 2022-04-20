Bin collections hit by two weeks of strike action

The industrial action by members of the UNITE union in pursue of a pay claim will last for two weeks.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council said the industrial action will take place over two consecutive weeks from Monday, April 25 to Sunday, May 1, and from Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 8, and will largely affect bin collection services and two leisure centres.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29, no brown bins will be collected and, if sufficient staff are available, the Council will work to collect blue bins where possible,” the spokesperson said.

Bin collection service may be hit by industrial action over the next two weeks.

“From Tuesday, May 3 to Friday, May 6, no brown bins will be collected and if sufficient staff are available, the council will work to collect black bins where possible.

“While no collections can be guaranteed, residents are being advised to leave their blue and black bins out for collection on the normal day by 7.30am and they will be emptied where there are sufficient crews to deliver a service.

“If bins are not emptied, residents are being asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day during the weeks beginning May 9 and 16.

“Black and brown bin collections will, however, take place as normal on Monday, May 2.”

All recycling centres, with the exception of Magherafelt Recycling Centre which is closed temporarily from Monday, April 25 to Monday, May 2, will remain open during the industrial action.

Meanwhile in Cookstown and Greenvale Leisure Centres, swimming pools will be closed on Monday, with the availability of swimming reviewed on a daily basis for the remainder of the week.

There will be no public or school swimming lessons and in either centre for the duration of the industrial action, and fitness classes will also be limited.

The council spokesperson added they anticipate that all other services and facilities, including cemeteries, play facilities, parks, arts and cultural facilities, will operate as normal. They say they will keep the situation under review as the week progresses, information will be posted on the council website.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham offered her union’s support to the workers taking further strike action.

She said: “The offer of 1.75 per cent is completely unacceptable – it’s a huge wage cut.

“All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.

“Workers out on pickets in Northern Ireland are demonstrating their determination to secure real improvements. They have my complete support and that of everyone in Unite.”

Regional Officer for Unite, Gareth Scott laid the blame for the continued strike action at the feet of employers: “These workers took a powerful first week of strike action only a matter of weeks ago.

“They also gathered in large numbers at Stormont to highlight their determination to defend themselves from the cost of living crisis.

“These employers need to address the pay expectations of their workforce. Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result.”