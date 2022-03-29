Biodiversity works wins Claire environmental award

Pictured, from left, Seamus Hassan, Claire Hassan and Live Here Love Here Manager, Helen Tomb.

The hybrid event was hosted virtually by UTV’s Joe Mahon and saw eight environmental heroes from across Northern Ireland receive awards

The awards were open to individuals, schools and community groups that undertake volunteer activities to tackle litter, improve shared spaces and help reduce the impact of climate change. Nominations were also open to businesses that are registered through the Adopt a Spot programme.

Other categories included the Biodiversity Champion award, which was given to Creggan Country Park and the Adopt a Spot award which went to Edward Campbell. Killyleagh Community Association’s Lindsey Armstrong was the recipient of the Spirit of Live Here Love Here award, whilst Tidy Randalstown’s Helen Boyd received the Civic Pride award.

Springhill Community House’s Ciaran Cahill won the award for Health and Wellbeing. The Big Transformation award was given to Larne Eco Rangers whilst Handy Helpers’ Lucia Kearney took home the gong for Connecting Communities.

Each of the winning volunteers or groups supported their community in 2021 by instilling civic pride and tackling environmental issues such as litter, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Based at St Pius X College, Magherafelt, Claire said: “With the help of Live Here Live Here we were able to create an area for pupils and staff alike to appreciate the nature that’s all around us.

“I run a biodiversity club within the college. We carry out lots of different activities. In the summer, we began restoring pathways and everything was in bloom. I couldn’t believe we had something so special in our school grounds.”

Live Here Love Here’s Manager Helen Tomb commented: “We selected some very worthy winners for this year’s awards and are proud to recognize their year-round efforts to improve our environment.

“This year’s Live Here Love Here Community Volunteer Awards event allowed us to celebrate the vast difference that these people make to their communities by tackling important issues like biodiversity and littering.”