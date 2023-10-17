Birthday boy Davy appeals for donations to charity in memory of his friend Denis McNeill
Davy Boyle will turn 70 on November 3 and has decided to ask for donations to Kidney Research NI in memory of his friend Denis McNeill.
The Caring Caretaker said: “Denis spent three years on dialysis patiently waiting on news of a new kidney, the call came and he went to Belfast City Hospital where he received his new kidney and everything was going well.
"Unfortunately, Denis passed away on February 13 from heart problems. I had been planning on doing something to thank all of those people who had helped Denis through Kidney Research NI unfortunately I am now doing it in his memory. This is to be my last-ever fundraiser so let's make it a good one.”
Anyone who would like to contribute to the birthday fundraiser can donate via Davy’s GoFundMe page.