A SPECIAL little Dromore girl, who “brightens up every day”, celebrated her 10th birthday on Monday (November 6).

Birthday girl Chloe West.

Chloe West has had health battles from birth, but has bravely fought them.

She was born with a hole in her heart and Down’s syndrome and, at just six months old, she underwent major heart surgery in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, she’s a happy 10-year-old enjoying life at Edenderry Primary School (in Mrs Johnston’s L2 class) and is the “life and soul” of the West’s home in Bishopshill.

“We can’t believe Chloe is 10 - the years have gone by in the blink of an eye,” proud mum, Andrea, told the Chronicle.

“She’s such a confident wee girl now and she loves her friends at school. Her best friend is Freddie.

“She also loves mixing with our grandchildren, especially the toddlers, and being a ‘mummy’ figure to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In school, Chloe has started swimming and she’s really taken to it and that is helping build her confidence as well.

“I have to say, hand on heart, that Edenderry has been amazing with Chloe and we’re so grateful to the teachers.

“She is making progress and there are lots of positives.”

The hospital still keeps a close check on Chloe, and her consultant is pleased with how she’s doing.

“At the last appointment Dr. Sands said there is still a small leakage in her heart, but he’s not concerned about it at the moment.

“He’s 90% sure that she won’t need another operation.

“They are very happy with her progress.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in January, Chloe got her tonsils and adenoids removed at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Doting dad David explained: “I went to the theatre with Chloe and the nurses, and it was the hardest thing I’ve had to do since Chloe’s heart operation in London.

“Seeing her on the operation table, being put over to sleep and having to walk away from her was so upsetting.

“Because of Chloe’s heart condition, it was a bit more difficult for them as they had to have the heart team on standby in theatre in case something happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thankfully, everything went smoothly with the operation, but she had to be admitted to intensive care after the operation so they could keep an eye on her.

“Chloe got home the next day and was on pain relief medication for two weeks, but she recovered quickly from the surgery and has a better quality of life now.”

Chloe has lots of hobbies and a creative side, enjoying arts & crafts, drawing and colouring in.

She also loves reading - especially pop-up books.

“There’s a bookshop in Dromore, Bridge Books, where I would go to get Chloe books,” Andrea explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lesley, the owner, took a photo of Chloe with one of her books, and put it on Facebook.

“A wee woman who saw the photo contacted Lesley and has left a £20 credit in the bookshop for Chloe to get whatever books she wants. We were really touched by that kind gesture.

“Chloe has a real jolly personality and she’s the life and soul of our home. She really brightens up our day.

“She’s still a real ‘girlie’ girl and loves Barbies and prams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For her birthday we got a lovely cake in the Windsor Bakery with one of Chloe’s favourite photos on it - a picture of her on a pony.

“We went out for a family lunch in Lisburn and then had tea and cake when we came home. She always takes a cake into school for her teacher and class-mates.