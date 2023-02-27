Birthplace of NI soccer legend Peter Doherty demolished in Magherafelt

The birthplace of former Northern Ireland international player and manager Peter Doherty was demolished in Magherafelt over the weekend.

Old commercial premises at Church Street were removed to make way for new Credit Union offices with car parking to the rear.

Demolition work started early on Saturday morning and continued during the day with the busy street remaining open.

Doherty was born in 1913 in premises which until recent years had been occupied by John Murray's Barber Shop.

Demolition work gets underway at the Church Street site.

A commemorative blue plaque in honour of the footballer was unveiled at the building by Magherafelt District Council some years ago and a reception was attended by the player’s family and friends.

It is understood this plaque will be re-erected on the new building.

Doherty, who died in Poulton-le Fylde in Lancashire on April 6 1990 aged 76, was among the first 22 players to be inducted into the Football Association's Hall of Fame.

An inside-left, he was one of the top players of his time, gaining 16 caps for Ireland (IFA). He played for Coleraine and Glentoran, winning the Irish Cup with Glentoran in 1933, before winning a move to English club Blackpool later in the year.

Huddersfield inside left Peter Doherty at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Reg Birkett/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He was sold to Manchester City in February 1936 for a fee of £10,000 and helped the club to win the First Division title for the first time in the 1936–37 season. Doherty scored 79 goals in 130 appearances at Maine Road.

The Second World War, during which he served in the RAF along with the future England manager Stanley Matthews, unfortunately interrupted his playing career when the government imposed a ban on large groups of people assembling, bringing an abrupt end to the Football League.

Doherty became manager of Northern Ireland between 1951 and 1962, for whom he had 16 caps as a player. He led the country at the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden after they topped their qualification group ahead of Italy and Portugal.

Towards the end of his career, the former bricklayer and then bus conductor became a scout for Liverpool helping to unearth stars such as Kevin Keegan.

The Church Street site following the demolition.

