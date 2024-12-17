Planning permission for five dwellings and four apartments at 156 Ballycullen Road, Blackwatertown, has been refused, on the basis that the development would result in a loss of land and that it would not be in keeping with the surrounding area.

The planning application had been lodged by McCreanor & Co. Architects on behalf of CJM Enterprises Ltd, both parties being based at 85 Plantation Road, Craigavon.

The plans submitted included the demolition of an existing building, and the erection of a two-storey development consisting of one detached dwelling, two pairs of semi-detached dwellings and a block of four apartments.

ABC planning officers wrote in their site visit report: “The application site is located at the junction of Ballycullen Road and Main Street, and includes a dwelling (namely, 156 Ballycullen Road), which is single-storey and is positioned immediately adjacent to and parallel with said road and public footpath.

Although overgrown, this field provides an open space along this stretch of Main Street/Ballycullen Road in Blackwatertown. Credit: Google

“The site includes the defined curtilage of said dwelling and a roughly grassed area which extends along both Ballycullen Road and Main Street.

“The above-mentioned field, which makes up the majority of the application site, has become overgrown. Notwithstanding this, however, said land provides an open space along this stretch of Main Street/Ballycullen Road between residential developments.

“The development of this portion of ground would lead to the loss of existing open space.

“Given that the requested amended biodiversity checklist has not been submitted, it has not been demonstrated that the proposed development is not likely to harm protected species. A predominantly native species hedgerow, greater than 30 metres in length, is proposed to be removed.

The planning application was for one detached home, two sets of semi-detached dwellings and four apartments. Credit: ABC planning portal

“It has not been demonstrated during the course of the planning application that the proposed development is not likely to result in the unacceptable adverse impact on, or damage to known priority habitats or priority species within said habitat.

“Officers requested that the site layout plan be amended so that all plots possess suitable enclosures and separation distances. To date, no response addressing the private open spaces has been received.

“As per the proposed site layout plan, a total of 16 spaces are shown, which is three spaces below the parking standards for the proposed development. Officers are of the opinion that adequate and appropriate provision has not been made for parking.

“Officers are of the opinion that the use of red brick throughout the external walls of the proposed development does not draw upon the best local traditions of form, materials and detailing. Therefore, officers are of the opinion that the subject development is not in keeping with the overall character of the established residential area.

“Officers are [also] of the opinion that the proposed development is not in keeping with the environmental quality of the established residential area.

“Given that no information has been provided by the applicant addressing NI Water concerns, officers are of the opinion that it hasn’t been demonstrated that a suitable engineering solution can be found in order to handle waste water from the subject development, and that occupants of the proposed development would not be adversely affected by odour nuisance.

“The existing sewage system used by surrounding properties is very old and under pressure.”