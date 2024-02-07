Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blake Newland, who was 17, will be laid to rest after a funeral service on Thursday.

A family notice, describes Blake, who lived at Woodland Walk, as ‘beloved son of Toni Newland and Simon McElwee, loving brother of Kyra and Priah’ and ‘much loved grandson of Tony and Dorothy Newland, dear nephew of Arlene, Stacey and Kirsty’.