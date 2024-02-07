Blake Newland: funeral details for murdered Limavady teenager
Funeral details have been released for the teenager who died after being stabbed in Limavady on Friday night.
Blake Newland, who was 17, will be laid to rest after a funeral service on Thursday.
A family notice, describes Blake, who lived at Woodland Walk, as ‘beloved son of Toni Newland and Simon McElwee, loving brother of Kyra and Priah’ and ‘much loved grandson of Tony and Dorothy Newland, dear nephew of Arlene, Stacey and Kirsty’.
The teenager’s funeral service will be held in his grandmother’s home in Limavady on Thursday, February 8 at 11am followed by interment in Enagh cemetery.