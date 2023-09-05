Members of Bleary YFC have presented the fabulous sum of £1,580 to Tiny Life following their annual tractor run.

This year’s event was held in memory of Glen Montgomery, a valued member of Bleary YFC, who tragically passed away in April this year after being hit by a car while walking home in the Moy Road area of Portadown. Tiny Life was chosen by Glen’s family to receive half of the proceeds from the event, with the remainder going to club funds.

“We were delighted to have 140 tractors in attendance, both old and new,” said a club spokesperson. “A massive thank you must go to the Lilburn Family for granting use of their premises to hold our tractor run, and to our committee for all their hard work in organising the event. Bleary YFC would like to thank all the vendors who came along to make our fun night possible. The committee would also like to thank all who came along to support our run whether you were in a tractor or just spectating.”

With the event raising the grand total of £3,157, a presentation was made for £1,580 to Tiny Life.

"A massive thank you must also go to Danny, Glen’s brother for proudly leading our run in his New Holland 7840 and to the rest of the Montgomery family for all the support they have given us as a club. This one was for Glen!” said the club spokesperson.

Bleary YFC is now back for the new season and anyone aged between 12-30 who is interested in going along will be most welcome – whether a farmer or non-farmer. The club meetings take place on the first and third Friday of each month in Bleary Farmers Hall on the Upper Ballydugan Road.

1 . Bleary YFC tractor run Enjoying the annual tractor run. Photo: c

2 . Bleary YFC tractor run Enjoying the evening at Bleary YFC's annual fundraising tractor run. Photo: contributed by Bleary YFC

3 . Bleary YFC tractor run Enjoying the fun at the tractor run. Photo: contributed by Bleary YFC

4 . Bleary YFC tractor run This year's run attracted 140 tractors. Photo: contributed by Bleary YFC