Blue Flag criteria is being met at Ballyronan Marina say Keep NI Beautiful despite raw sewage concerns
Concerns were raised that raw sewage in Ballyronan Marina had made it a 'no go zone' for swimmers from a local community swimming group.
Thomas McElhone who sits on the marina's board of directors and is its rear commodore, questioned why it the marina had been awarded a Blue Flag.
Mr Elhone claimed for the past eight years the marina has lacked a pump-out station for removing sewage from moored boats.
"Additionally, vents installed 15 years ago to prevent stagnant water have been blocked for over a decade, leading to poor water quality. Last year, severe blue-green algae blooms, up to four inches deep in places, rendered the marina unusable," he said.
"The Blue Flag is a prestigious award for beaches and marinas, symbolizing excellence in environmental education, tourism, environmental management, and safety. Displaying a Blue Flag assures visitors of high standards in water quality, safety, and amenities.
“Despite these significant issues, Ballyronan Marina was still awarded a Blue Flag, which should represent excellence in every category, including water quality, which is clearly not the case in Ballyronan.
Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful had declined to comment at the time until they carried out an investigation.
In a statement they said that they take their Blue Flag programme very seriously and it is important that the integrity of it is upheld.
A spokesperson for Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said that they had visited Ballyronan Marina.
"We can confirm that the onsite pump is indeed broken however there is a portable pump that can be brought onsite at request and boat users are also invited to use the facilities at neighbouring Portglenone Marina. We are confident, that the Blue Flag criteria is being met and that alternative pump facilities are in place,” she said.
"I can confirm that a further site visit will take place during the summer at Ballyronan Marina, and the rest of our Blue Flag sites, to ensure that the standards of the programme are being upheld."
The spokesperson added that the marina alone holds the Blue Flag status and swimming is not permitted in this area due to health and safety.