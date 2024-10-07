Leadership Award recipients at the annual ceremony.

Over 200 social workers have been recognised for their dedication to outstanding practice at the annual Professional in Practice Awards ceremony.

Special guest at the popular event, hosted by Northern Ireland Social Care Council’s, was Declan Lawn, screenwriter and director on the BBC TV show ‘Blue Lights’. He discussed how his depiction of main character ‘Grace’ has helped change perceptions of the role of social workers.

Opening the ceremony at the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, Patricia Higgins, chief executive, Northern Ireland Social Care Council, said: “I’ve been very proud today to celebrate the hard work, dedication and achievement of our social workers.

"It is incredible to see their commitment to continuous professional development. Every social worker receiving an award today has shown leadership and make best use of their learning to inspire, lead and represent the profession.

Social workers who were presented with the Consolidation Award at the Professional in Practice Awards ceremony.

“From the original event which saw just six social workers receive awards to over 200 today, it is clear that the social work profession in Northern Ireland is thriving by investing in learning and improving, providing a better service for the community.”

The theme for the ceremony was ‘Leadership in social work’.

Three award categories were presented (Consolidation Award in Social Work, Specialist Award in Social Work and Leadership and Strategic Award in Social Work) to social workers from the following organisations:

Specialist Award recipients at the ceremony at Tullyglass House Hotel.

Barnardo’s

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Probation Board for Northern Ireland

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Western Health and Social Care Trust

Ascert

NSPCC

Bryson Care West

Children’s Court Guardian Agency for Northern Ireland

Education Authority

Extern

Foster Care Associates

Sharper Solutions

MPA Health Recruitment

Presbyterian Church in Ireland

Queen’s University Belfast

Start 360

Triangle Housing Association

Ulster University

GP Federation Western

HSC Leadership Centre

Aine Morrison, chief social worker, Department of Health NI, said: “The Professional in Practice Awards highlight the expertise and skill social workers bring to their roles. All of those being recognised at this ceremony have shown their commitment to ongoing learning in order to improve the lives of the people they support.

"I applaud all of your efforts and know that you will now play an important part in enriching and enhancing the quality of social work services.”