‘Blue Lights’ boost as 200 social workers honoured at Ballymena ceremony
Special guest at the popular event, hosted by Northern Ireland Social Care Council’s, was Declan Lawn, screenwriter and director on the BBC TV show ‘Blue Lights’. He discussed how his depiction of main character ‘Grace’ has helped change perceptions of the role of social workers.
Opening the ceremony at the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, Patricia Higgins, chief executive, Northern Ireland Social Care Council, said: “I’ve been very proud today to celebrate the hard work, dedication and achievement of our social workers.
"It is incredible to see their commitment to continuous professional development. Every social worker receiving an award today has shown leadership and make best use of their learning to inspire, lead and represent the profession.
“From the original event which saw just six social workers receive awards to over 200 today, it is clear that the social work profession in Northern Ireland is thriving by investing in learning and improving, providing a better service for the community.”
The theme for the ceremony was ‘Leadership in social work’.
Three award categories were presented (Consolidation Award in Social Work, Specialist Award in Social Work and Leadership and Strategic Award in Social Work) to social workers from the following organisations:
- Barnardo’s
- Belfast Health and Social Care Trust
- Northern Health and Social Care Trust
- Probation Board for Northern Ireland
- South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust
- Southern Health and Social Care Trust
- Western Health and Social Care Trust
- Ascert
- NSPCC
- Bryson Care West
- Children’s Court Guardian Agency for Northern Ireland
- Education Authority
- Extern
- Foster Care Associates
- Sharper Solutions
- MPA Health Recruitment
- Presbyterian Church in Ireland
- Queen’s University Belfast
- Start 360
- Triangle Housing Association
- Ulster University
- GP Federation Western
- HSC Leadership Centre
Aine Morrison, chief social worker, Department of Health NI, said: “The Professional in Practice Awards highlight the expertise and skill social workers bring to their roles. All of those being recognised at this ceremony have shown their commitment to ongoing learning in order to improve the lives of the people they support.
"I applaud all of your efforts and know that you will now play an important part in enriching and enhancing the quality of social work services.”
