As a child, he enjoyed playing different games, but he admits he was a rotten loser - especially at Monopoly!

Dave is known in town for his work with local schools through ‘Train it Teach it’.

In December 2022 he wrote up the rules of his new game ‘Trustafarian’, which has been play-tested in various local primary and secondary schools, at the UK Games Expo 2023 (NEC, Birmingham) and with many of his wider friends and family.

Dave Sellwood with his new board game 'Trustafarian'.

Once the prototype was established and refined, Dave pressed the button on commercial production.

The idea of Trustafarian came from his passion for competitive, fun-packed board games and his former work as a financial adviser.

Dave told the Chronicle that Trustafarian is unique because players (between four to 14 people) work in pairs on one of two T-shaped boards.

The story behind Trustafarian dates back to Great Uncle Harry (a fictitious avatar), who made a small fortune playing the stock market.

Great Uncle Harry sadly passed away and left his millions in trust to whoever plays his beloved game (known affectionately as his “dear Trustafarians”).

The game is played over three phases. Firstly, buying Company Certificates from a joint bank account of £40 million.

Secondly, swapping, buying and selling Company Certificates through the stock market. Finally the Trustafarians buy shares on their pairs of Company Certificates strategically to make the most money from other players who land on their Company Certificate squares.

The strap line for the game is ‘Risk. Twist. Trade. Reward’. Dave explains that with special squares such as ‘Risk & Reward’ and ‘Twist & Trade’ the game can change dramatically.

It is up to the Trustafarian pairs to make other pairs bankrupt, or to end up with the most money before the allotted 90 minutes have expired.

School teachers have commented that the game works particularly well in an educational setting.

Trustafarian offers an immersive experience - working in pairs to make key decisions over what and when to buy,

All players get a buzz out of being Trustafarian millionaires and Dave has watched some convert their joint bank account from £40m into over £200m in 90 minutes!

Dave can testify that the game is super addictive, with the excitement and heightened tension palpable wherever he has played it.

Early signs are good, with strong local interest, orders as far afield as the Netherlands and the Channel Isles and securing Professionnel Croisette status at the Festival International des Jeux at Cannes later this month to engage with the European and international markets.

For Dave, the advice of Great Uncle Harry has never been more apposite – “Keep trading - and be sure to have fun along the way”.