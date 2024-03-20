Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game’s creator, Dave Sellwood, will be present between 2pm to 4.30pm to run through ‘Trustafarian’ rules and guide you through his dual board family fun game.

The idea of Trustafarian came from Dave’s passion for competitive, fun-packed board games and his former work as a financial adviser.

There’s no better way to learn and play the board game, than from the creator himself!

Aaron Bushby, Roast & Roll, with Dave.

The 14 places will go fast, so book now by calling Roast and Roll on (028) 4052 0003.

Come along and meet new friends whilst experiencing the heart-thumping moments of risk and rewards included in the game of Trustafarian.

The game is played over three phases. Firstly, buying Company Certificates from a joint bank account of £40 million.

Secondly, swapping, buying and selling Company Certificates through the stock market.

Finally, the Trustafarians buy shares on their pairs of Company Certificates strategically to make the most money from other players who land on their Company Certificate squares.