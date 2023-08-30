Leading personalities from Northern Ireland football were among the more than 700 mourners who attended the funeral service in Portadown on Sunday for former Irish League chairman Bobby Jameson, who died on Thursday after an illness, aged 72.

Mr Jameson, former vice-chairman of Portadown Football Club and a leading businessman in the town, was buried after a service in Thomas Street Methodist Church.

The packed congregation heard glowing tributes to Bobby from Rev Jim Rea, a former Irish Methodist church president and Rev Ken Robinson, a pastor who was a minister in Portadown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Jameson was a deeply committed and active Christian and this commitment was highlighted during the funeral service.

Bobby Jameson was a former vice-chairman of Portadown Football Club

He was a director in the Jameson family roofing contracting business and he had other business interests in Portadown.

In football, Mr Jameson was Irish League chairman for a number of years and was a life member of the irish Football Association,

Among the mourners were former IFA presidents Jim Boyce and Jim Shaw, as well as Patrick Nelson, current IFA chief executive. Two former Irish league managers David Jeffery and Ronnie McFall were also present to pay tributes as was Linfield honorary vice-president and former vice chairman Billy Kennedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobby Jameson's brother David is the current Portadown chairman and club directors and hundreds of the Shamrock Park club supporters were present in large numbers.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart was also present, together with representatives of various football clubs in the Mid-Ulster area.