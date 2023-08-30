Register
Leading personalities from Northern Ireland football were among the more than 700 mourners who attended the funeral service in Portadown on Sunday for former Irish League chairman Bobby Jameson, who died on Thursday after an illness, aged 72.
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:06 BST
Mr Jameson, former vice-chairman of Portadown Football Club and a leading businessman in the town, was buried after a service in Thomas Street Methodist Church.

The packed congregation heard glowing tributes to Bobby from Rev Jim Rea, a former Irish Methodist church president and Rev Ken Robinson, a pastor who was a minister in Portadown.

Mr Jameson was a deeply committed and active Christian and this commitment was highlighted during the funeral service.

He was a director in the Jameson family roofing contracting business and he had other business interests in Portadown.

In football, Mr Jameson was Irish League chairman for a number of years and was a life member of the irish Football Association,

Among the mourners were former IFA presidents Jim Boyce and Jim Shaw, as well as Patrick Nelson, current IFA chief executive. Two former Irish league managers David Jeffery and Ronnie McFall were also present to pay tributes as was Linfield honorary vice-president and former vice chairman Billy Kennedy.

Bobby Jameson's brother David is the current Portadown chairman and club directors and hundreds of the Shamrock Park club supporters were present in large numbers.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart was also present, together with representatives of various football clubs in the Mid-Ulster area.

Mr Jameson was laid to rest in Kernan Cemetery.

