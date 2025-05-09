Body discovered in Portstewart

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:23 BST
Reports are emerging that a body has been discovered in Portstewart.

Initial reports say that the body was found near the Pitts area on Friday, May 9, morning.

We will bring you more information as it emerges.

