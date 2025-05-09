Body discovered in Portstewart
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reports are emerging that a body has been discovered in Portstewart.
Initial reports say that the body was found near the Pitts area on Friday, May 9, morning.
We will bring you more information as it emerges.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.