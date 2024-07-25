Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s not just human family members who enjoy a summer trip away: our dogs enjoy saying ‘bone’ voyage!

According to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, over two thirds of dog owners holidaying in the UK have taken their dogs with them.

By far the most popular accommodation for a dog-friendly holiday is a rental property or holiday cottage with 86% saying it was their preferred destination. 45% of owners head for a campsite and 22% choose to stay in a hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heading off on holiday is exciting for owners, there’s a few things you need to consider so that your canine companions enjoy their holiday as much as you.

Two thirds of dog owners holiday with their canine friends. CREDIT MARTIN PHELPS

Dogs Trust Ballymena has issued some advice to owners heading off on their holidays with their canine friends.

· If travelling by car, make sure your dog is relaxed travelling in the car on short journeys before you set off on a long one. Don’t forget their seatbelt and harness or travel crate / boot guard - make sure they are familiar and comfortable with this before using one.

· Make sure you pack all the essential equipment, including lead, harness, collar and tag, food and water bowls, dog toys, poo bags and any medication they may be on. Take comforts from home, such as a blanket they can snuggle up to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Most dogs love routine, so keep as close to your dog’s routine as possible by feeding them and exercising them at the same time you would at home. Take their food and make sure their diet remains the same as it would back at home. There’s lots to do and explore while visiting new places, but dogs need time to rest too, so make sure this is planned into your schedule.

According to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey*, over two thirds of dog owners holidaying in the UK have taken their dogs with them. CREDIT DOGS TRUST

· Plan your itinerary in advance as not all venues are dog friendly. Research restrictions on dogs on beaches in the area you are visiting and ensure there are lots of suitable places for exercising your dog.

· Before heading off on your holiday, check that your pup’s microchip is up to date. If the details are wrong it’ll be more difficult to be reunited, especially if away from home.

· Different parts of the country have different disease risk so it's best to make sure your dog is up to date with vaccinations, flea, tick and worming treatment before travelling, and make sure to research where the local emergency vet is in case your dog needs to be seen while you're away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Although the weather has been disappointing so far this year, it’s important to remember to keep your dog “sun safe”. Even gentle exercise in warm weather could cause heatstroke, which in some cases can be fatal. Avoid taking your dog out in the hottest part of the day, make sure they have access to fresh water, and if your dog shows any signs of heatstroke, including heavy panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, lethargy, or seeming wobbly or uncoordinated, contact a vet immediately.