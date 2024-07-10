Bonfire organisers say mock up police car on Moygashel pyre was 'political statement'
Alliance Councillor Eddie Roofe has called for the removal of the vehicle and other offensive items that have been placed on top of the bonfire.
In a statement Mr Roofe said: “It is shameful to continuously see such acts of intimidation and offense during bonfire celebrations. This bonfire in previous years has been called out for its offensive and sectarian displays, and it appears that this year is no different."
“I utterly condemn the placing of these items on the bonfire, which are used to instil hatred and intimidation, and call on those managing the bonfire to remove them immediately.”
In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Moyashel Bonfire Association said what better way to grab headlines and spread such a message than through the use of a police vehicle.
"Lets be clear, Our bonfire 'topper' is not intended to offend or threaten but is merely a political assertion combined with cultural expression.
"Moygashel Bonfire association do not seek funding for their bonfire celebrations. We prefer to self fund and use the occasion to highlight the injustices and hardships imposed on the Loyalist and Unionist community.
"Moygashel bonfire celebration remains a family friendly event which is widely supported. We continue to be overwhelmed by the ever increasing support and attendance each year by those who share similar views and wish to celebrate their culture in a family friendly and peaceful environment."