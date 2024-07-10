Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moygashel Bonfire Association say a mock up police car placed on top of their bonfire this year was a political statement to highlight the strong opposition currently felt among loyalists towards "the union dismantling Donaldson Deal.”

Alliance Councillor Eddie Roofe has called for the removal of the vehicle and other offensive items that have been placed on top of the bonfire.

In a statement Mr Roofe said: “It is shameful to continuously see such acts of intimidation and offense during bonfire celebrations. This bonfire in previous years has been called out for its offensive and sectarian displays, and it appears that this year is no different."

“I utterly condemn the placing of these items on the bonfire, which are used to instil hatred and intimidation, and call on those managing the bonfire to remove them immediately.”

The 'police car' which was placed on top of Moygashel bonfire. Credit: Facebook

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Moyashel Bonfire Association said what better way to grab headlines and spread such a message than through the use of a police vehicle.

"Lets be clear, Our bonfire 'topper' is not intended to offend or threaten but is merely a political assertion combined with cultural expression.

"Moygashel Bonfire association do not seek funding for their bonfire celebrations. We prefer to self fund and use the occasion to highlight the injustices and hardships imposed on the Loyalist and Unionist community.

