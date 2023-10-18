Register
Children from Glengormley Integrated Primary School nursery pictured with their leaders and asssistants on their visit to Glengormley Library in 2015.

Book Week NI: a look back at the vital role libraries play in Newtownabbey

As residents celebrate Book Week NI 2023 (October 16-October 22), we took a look back through the Newtownabbey Times archive at some of the events held at libraries across the borough over the years.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST

Whether you use your local library to access books and resources, attend job fairs, classes such as Rhythm and Rhyme, or knitting groups, libraries play a vital role in the community.

Check out these photographs from over the years.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Chilren from Glengormley Integrated Primary School Playgroup pictured with staff members, Dorothy Swain, Jan Ferguson and Fiona Lynn and support staff on their visit to Glengormley Library in 2013.

1. Love your library

Chilren from Glengormley Integrated Primary School Playgroup pictured with staff members, Dorothy Swain, Jan Ferguson and Fiona Lynn and support staff on their visit to Glengormley Library in 2013. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Rosemary Hope of Glengormley Library held a special story morning for the children from Glengormley Integrated Primary School Playgroup in 2012.

2. Love your library

Rosemary Hope of Glengormley Library held a special story morning for the children from Glengormley Integrated Primary School Playgroup in 2012. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Conor and Roberta Ringland at the 'Rumble in the Jungle' event at Glengormley Library in 2011.

3. Love your library

Conor and Roberta Ringland at the 'Rumble in the Jungle' event at Glengormley Library in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Kay Sherry and Lavinia Stead were at Glengormley Library for a talk on Lilian Bland in 2011.

4. Love your library

Kay Sherry and Lavinia Stead were at Glengormley Library for a talk on Lilian Bland in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

