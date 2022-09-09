Books of condolence open in Mid Ulster for Queen Elizabeth II

Councillor Corry said: “The loss of Queen Elizabeth II will be felt most deeply by her family, and I offer my deepest condolences to them at this time.

“Also, my sympathies are with the many people across our council area, particularly those from a unionist tradition, who will feel this loss deeply.

“Queen Elizabeth made a huge contribution to reconciliation and building peace on this island, and it is important that we acknowledge that important role.

The late Queen Elizabeth II (Pic Oli Scaff WPA Pool/Getty Images).

“As a mark of respect, books of condolences will open across Mid Ulster on Friday 9 September to give people the opportunity to extend condolences to her family.”

The Council has opened an online Book of Condolence (http://www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence) and books will also available to sign in person at the Bridewell in Magherafelt, the Burnavon in Cookstown and at The Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon from 10am today (Friday 9 September).

Dedicated space inside each of the venues has also been set aside for anyone who may wish to leave a floral tribute.

DUP leader on Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Paul McLean said Queen Elizabeth II gracious approach "has been a constant throughout our lives."

A book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II has opened in The Bridewell, Magherafelt.

In a statement, he said: "In 1952 during her first Christmas broadcast Queen Elizabeth II asked the nation to pray “that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life.”

"Today we mourn Her Majesty’s death, but we do so with tremendous honour for one who served God and her people faithfully.

"Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process. We are duty bound to build on that foundation.