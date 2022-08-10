Boost for Crewe United and Lisburn Rugby Club to improve facilities

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisations will now have the opportunity to collectively secure up to £420,000 from the council’s Community Investment Fund.

These planned enhancements represent a £840,000 community based investment in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area due to the partner clubs match funding their projects.

The council’s Community Investment Fund commenced last year. To date it has committed £940,000 to improve community based facilities for the benefit of the wider community.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson met with Stephen Knowles, Fundraising Officer and Simon Reid, Club President at Lisburn Rugby Football Club to mark this club's success at securing £225,000 funding from the council's Community Investment Fund.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, said: “I welcome the continued success of the Community Investment Fund. It directly supports our communities to help develop and improve their facilities. To date we have received many ambitious proposals for new community facilities in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

“Lisburn Rugby Football Club plans to play its part in improving the health and wellbeing of the local community. They will use the £225,000 funding to provide female changing and shower facilities as well as the addition of a Health & Wellbeing Centre with an indoor studio space and a fitness suite. It is wonderful to see local groups supporting women in sport. I look forward to seeing their plans develop further.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman added: “As a council, we are delighted to support the development of local sporting clubs through this programme. It is encouraging to see how they are using the funding to ensure facilities are inclusive and accessible for all.

“Crewe United will use the £195,000 to develop adult changing, shower and toilet facilities to provide an improved experience for visitors of all abilities. A new baby changing area, a first aid room and additional car parking will also make a huge difference for everyone at Crewe United including those with disabilities.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman met with Thomas McKenna Jnr, Chairman at Crewe United Football Club to mark this club's success at securing £195,000 funding from the council's Community Investment Fund.

“As a council we remain committed to empowering local groups to meet local community needs. I congratulate Crewe United and Lisburn Rugby Club on their success and encourage other local organisations and groups to apply for future rounds of the Community Investment Fund.”

Crewe United expects to complete its plans by February 2023 and Lisburn Rugby Club intend to complete by July 2023.