Boots recalls paracetamol tablets and warns the public not to take them

Boots has launched an urgent recall of certain packets of paracetamol tablets.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pharmacy chain is asking customers to return packs of 500-milligram paracetamol tablets because a labelling error incorrectly states they are aspirin.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued the medicines recall alert due to a packaging error where the foil blister inside the carton incorrectly states ‘Aspirin 300mg Dispersible Tablets’ instead of ‘Paracetamol 500mg Tablets’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boots and the supplier, Aspar Pharmaceuticals Limited, have confirmed that the tablets in the blister packs are paracetamol 500mg and not aspirin, and are conducting a full investigation into the issue.

Boots has issued a recall for certain packs of its Paracetamol 16s 500mg tablets. Picture: Boots

Members of the public, including carers, should check if any packs they have bear the batch number 241005, which can be found on the bottom of the box.

Details to look out for are:

Item code 81-99-922

Batch 241005

Expiry date 12/2029

If they have a pack containing these details, people should stop using the product immediately and return it to a Boots store for a full refund, with or without receipt.

Dr Stephanie Millican from the MHRA said: “Patient safety is always our priority. It is vitally important that you check the packaging of your Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s, and if the batch number is 241005, you should stop using the product and return it to a Boots store for a full refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are unsure which pack you have purchased or have taken Boots Paracetamol 500mg tablets and experienced any side effects, seek advice from a healthcare professional. Please report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

"If you have any questions or require further advice, please seek advice from your pharmacist or other relevant healthcare professional.”

More information is available from the Boots Customer Care Team on 0800 915 0004.