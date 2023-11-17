St John the Baptist’s College celebrated the success of each pupil at the 2023 annual prize-giving evening.

Special guest for the occasion was Nathan Anthony, past pupil of Drumcree College, who is now a best-selling author and internet sensation and regularly appears on television cookery slots such as This Morning.

With more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, the home cook expert shares his tips and recipes online and through his best-selling books Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book and Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book.

Nathan told pupils that “what’s for them won’t pass them” and how even though they may be still working out their future path, they should never limit themselves.

Principal Mrs Murray spoke about how proud everyone at the school is of each and every one of its pupils. She remarked on the impact they have left on the college and encouraged them to “continue to work hard and always try their best”.

She said: “Use the many talents with which God blessed you, be kind to others but please be kind to yourselves also. Don’t follow the crowd, be your own person, stand up for what is right and always set the good example. I believe in you all and I know you have the potential to do so much good.”

The principal celebrated the fact the class of 2023 achieved 100 per cent five A*-C GCSE grades and 97 per cent achieved seven A* to C. She put this down to their hard work, determination and the support of both staff, parents and the wider community.

She went on to say “It has been a real pleasure and privilege to watch this cohort grow into mature, kind, and well-educated young adults”.

1 . Award winners Pupils with their awards at the prize evening. Photo: St John The Baptist’s College

2 . An evening to remember Rewarded for hard work. Photo: St John The Baptist’s College

3 . A happy occasion A proud moment for one of the prize-winning pupils. Photo: St John The Baptist’s College

4 . Award winners Smiles all round at the prize evening. Photo: St John The Baptist’s College