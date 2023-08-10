Tributes are continuing to pour in for Scarlett Rosborough after the schoolgirl passed away following a road traffic collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus yesterday (Wednesday).

The eight-year-old from the Larne area, passed away at the scene of the one-vehicle incident.

Police said a second child was also injured during the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

It is understood they were in the town as part of a summer trip with Larne Community Care Centre.

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus.Photo: Pacemaker Press.

Posting on social media in the wake of the incident, a spokesperson for the group said: “All at LCCC wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the children involved in today’s accident.

"Our thoughts are with all involved and we will continue to provide ongoing support to anyone who has been impacted.

“As a mark of respect, the centre will be closed for the rest of the week.”

Tributes to Scarlett have been led by Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, who praised the members of the emergency services who attended the scene.

Members of the public have been laying flowers at the scene of yesterday's collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

Ald Mulvenna said: “The feeling among our community is one of utter devastation. Our hearts are broken.

“The tragic death of Scarlett Rosborough has plunged our borough into mourning.

“I’m praying for Scarlett’s family, and for the second youngster who was injured in the same incident to make a full recovery.

“At times like these, there are no words that can adequately reflect the huge sense of loss and pain being felt by loved ones.

It is understood the children were in Carrickfergus on a trip with members of Larne Community Care Centre. (Pic Google).

“The people of this borough will hold them and all of those involved close to our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“My thoughts are also with our emergency services who responded to this incident and I thank them for their efforts in extremely upsetting circumstances.”

Politicians from across the parties have expressed sadness following the incident.

Commenting on Twitter, Ald Andrew Wilson (UUP) said: “This is terribly sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the girl’s family and friends.

“Respect to the first responders including the Air Ambulance who do their job in such difficult circumstances.

“The community is in shock at this tragedy.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “Thinking of you all at this heartbreaking time.”

East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly stated: “I can’t imagine what the family must be going through. Deepest condolences to families of all involved.”

Community and sporting groups from across the region have extended condolences following the collision.

A spokesperson for Larne YMCA Youth Club said: “We’re thinking of the whole Larne Community Care Centre, the families and children.

“We’d like to pass along our sympathies to you all at this heartbreaking time.”

A spokesperson for Access Employment Limited said: “All at AEL are thinking of you all at this sad time. Our sympathies are with the families, friends and Larne Community Care Centre.”

Thousands of tributes have been paid online after news of Scarlett’s passing was made public. Floral tributes have also been placed at the scene of the collision.