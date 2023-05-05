Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is inviting members of the public to view the Coronation of King Charles III on the big screen.

The ceremony will be televised outside Coleraine Town Hall with coverage from 9am – 5pm tomorrow (Saturday, May 6).

Limited seating will be available, however visitors are welcome to bring their own seating if they choose. For those visitors with accessibility needs, Council’s newly acquired mobile accessible changing facility will be available to use throughout the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace welcomed the screening of the Coronation in Coleraine town centre, stating: “On such a prestigious occasion as the Coronation of His Majesty the King, we are delighted to offer people the opportunity to come together and view this historic day.

The coronation will be screened in Coleraine town centre

“It will be a day of celebration and Council is pleased to mark what will be a once in a lifetime event.”

Advertisement