Borough prepares for right royal celebration with big screen coverage of King Charles III Coronation

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is inviting members of the public to view the Coronation of King Charles III on the big screen.

By Una Culkin
Published 5th May 2023, 11:18 BST

The ceremony will be televised outside Coleraine Town Hall with coverage from 9am – 5pm tomorrow (Saturday, May 6).

Limited seating will be available, however visitors are welcome to bring their own seating if they choose. For those visitors with accessibility needs, Council’s newly acquired mobile accessible changing facility will be available to use throughout the day.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace welcomed the screening of the Coronation in Coleraine town centre, stating: “On such a prestigious occasion as the Coronation of His Majesty the King, we are delighted to offer people the opportunity to come together and view this historic day.

The coronation will be screened in Coleraine town centreThe coronation will be screened in Coleraine town centre
The coronation will be screened in Coleraine town centre

“It will be a day of celebration and Council is pleased to mark what will be a once in a lifetime event.”

