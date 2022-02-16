Borough to host flagship events

A number of flagship events will take place across the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough from Easter and includes the return of Garden Show Ireland to Antrim Castle Gardens at the end of April and Party in The Park in August, it has been confirmed by the Council,

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 11:20 am

A series of profile events are also planned to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the Jubilee Weekend in June.

Council led events will be complemented by a range of community events, which will be delivered with the support of a special Platinum Jubilee Community Events Fund.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Council stated that the revival of events in 2021 was greatly welcomed by both residents and visitors alike.

Antrim Castle Gardens

Town Centre events and animations in 2021 which included the Urban Markets, Son et Lumiere and live music were instrumental in supporting the retail and hospitality sectors recovery. This animation has helped create a vibrant atmosphere across Borough towns and has been supported by marketing campaigns such as #shoplocal and #backinbusiness.

Mayor Billy Webb said: “I hope with the return of many of our flagship events we will attract many visitors to our Borough and support the Council’s tourism offer.”

A full line up of Council events can be found at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events

Read More

Read More
Read more:
CouncilAntrimHer MajestyQueen