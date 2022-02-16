Borough to host flagship events

A series of profile events are also planned to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the Jubilee Weekend in June.

Council led events will be complemented by a range of community events, which will be delivered with the support of a special Platinum Jubilee Community Events Fund.

The Council stated that the revival of events in 2021 was greatly welcomed by both residents and visitors alike.

Antrim Castle Gardens

Town Centre events and animations in 2021 which included the Urban Markets, Son et Lumiere and live music were instrumental in supporting the retail and hospitality sectors recovery. This animation has helped create a vibrant atmosphere across Borough towns and has been supported by marketing campaigns such as #shoplocal and #backinbusiness.

Mayor Billy Webb said: “I hope with the return of many of our flagship events we will attract many visitors to our Borough and support the Council’s tourism offer.”