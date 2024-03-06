Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BOUNCE Digital Radio is a not-for-profit, community radio station.

This Saturday in Banbridge Leisure Centre (from 10.3oam to 2.30pm), Tak£500+ is holding an event where people can go along and show support for local clubs, charities, groups etc. by voting for their favourite organisation to receive up to £1,000 in funding.

A spokesperson for the radio station said: “BOUNCE will be there and we are asking as many as possible to vote for us!

​Some of the BOUNCE Digital Radio team.

“Just over half of the exhibitors usually receive funding. Anyone over the age of eight can vote. You will be allocated 10 votes and you must use them all or none of your votes will count.

“Please come along and vote for 10 community groups you feel deserve financial support from the Tak£500+ organisation.

“Call in and meet some of the BOUNCE team. Ask as many questions as you wish. Find out all about us and how it all works.

“We are using old recordings of Bounce FM at the minute on our website www.bouncedigitalradio.co.uk

“We have a GoFundMe.com page BOUNCE Digital Radio, where donations can be made online.

“Thank you to all who supported BOUNCE in the past and, hopefully, will listen and continue to support us again.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

