Boundary Commission hearings

The secondary consultation period provides an opportunity to submit further written representations with respect to the representations from the initial consultation period, which are available on the Commission’s website. The secondary consultation period also includes public hearings, at which representations can be made about any of the Commission’s initial proposals and about any alternative proposals.
Three public hearings are scheduled for Belfast (March 2), Derry/Londonderry (March 8) and Cookstown (March 11). Register to attend at www.boundarycommission.org.uk/2023-review-parliamentary-constituencies