Boveedy Springwell Club enjoy a visit to Cloonavin

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently welcomed members of Boveedy Springwell Club to Cloonavin.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:30pm

The group is aimed at older members of the community, and helps to support their wellbeing through a range of social activities and programme.

Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Boveedy Springwell Club is an excellent example of the many active groups who exist across our Borough to enhance the lives of our residents, and I was very pleased to have this opportunity to welcome them to Cloonavin.

“The group plays an important role in their everyday lives by bringing people together and encouraging friendships and connections.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at Cloonavin with Billy Atkinson from Boveedy Springwell Club.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at Cloonavin with Billy Atkinson from Boveedy Springwell Club.

“Our older people are particularly vulnerable to feeling lonely and isolated, so groups like offer a vital outlet for them.

“I would like to thank the group for joining me in Cloonavin, and I was pleased to meet with them to find out more about what they do for older residents in the Boveedy area.”

