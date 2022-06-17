Boy (9) dies after biking accident in Ballymena

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a collision between two bikes that occurred on Thursday, June 16 at around 4.55pm.

A second boy age 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

Police have said a full investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 16/06/22.

The NI ambulance service have said that they received a 999 call at 16:47 on Thursday following reports of two children having been injured following a biking incident in the Dunclug area of Ballymena.

A spokesperson for NIAS said:” NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews and a Doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment one child was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast while the other was taken to the same location by ambulance.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that a young boy has passed away following yesterday evenings incident and I wish to offer my condolences to his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with both families and I ask that they are given the space they need at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and in particular the Air Ambulance for their quick response to this incident and for getting the children the medical assistance needed.”

SDLP Ballymena Councillor Eugene Reid said: “The news of this death will come as a huge shock to the local tight-knit community. To lose a child, especially in these circumstances, is just horrendous and my thoughts are with the child’s family as they struggle to cope with the worst news imaginable for a parent.

“I would like to express my sympathies with the other child involved in this incident and their family. I know the whole community will join me in wishing them a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with them as they receive medical treatment.”

“I also thank those local people who tended to the injured immediately after the incident and who are undoubtedly traumatised by the incident, as well as to the emergency services who administered first aid and ensured the injured got the best medical treatment possible.”