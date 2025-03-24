Boys' Brigade Museum moves to new location on North Street, Carrickfergus

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 16:42 BST

The East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society Boys’ Brigade Museum has signed a three year lease on a new location in Carrickfergus.

The museum, which opened in October 2023 on High Street after operating for a number of years as a pop-up in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballyclare, now has a new home at 13 North Street in the town.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Society highlighted that the venue will showcase a “fantastic collection of uniforms, badges, membership cards, postcards, and even more photographs” when it reopens.

