The East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society Boys’ Brigade Museum has signed a three year lease on a new location in Carrickfergus.

The museum, which opened in October 2023 on High Street after operating for a number of years as a pop-up in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballyclare, now has a new home at 13 North Street in the town.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Society highlighted that the venue will showcase a “fantastic collection of uniforms, badges, membership cards, postcards, and even more photographs” when it reopens.